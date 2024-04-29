Indio man killed when car hits Palm Springs cannabis dispensary, then catches fire

An Indio man died on Sunday after his Corvette went off the road and struck a cannabis dispensary in north Palm Springs, just south of Interstate 10.

The California Highway Patrol got a call about the incident at 12:37 a.m.. It happened in the 600 block of Garnet Avenue in Palm Springs, said CHP Officer David Torres.

The man was reported to be driving a red 2024 Chevrolet Corvette at high speeds before making an unsafe turn to the right. He then drove off the roadway and collided into the Palm Springs Dispensary.

The vehicle and the commercial building then caught on fire, Torres said. The dispensary remains open.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 1 a.m., according to a press release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The man’s name has yet to be released by the coroner.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man killed when car hits Palm Springs dispensary, catches fire