Indio High School honors its Class of 2024 Rajahs

Indio High School's Class of 2024 graduating seniors marked a milestone at Wednesday evening's graduation ceremony at the Ed White Stadium.

The 158th Battalion of the California Cadet Corps Honor Guard began the ceremony with the presentation of the colors. Eduardo "Lalo" Gallardo, who serves as the associated student body president, led the Pledge of Allegiance. Benjamin E. Mora Jimenez performed the national anthem. Gallardo and Sienna Rodriguez, the Renaissance president, delivered remarks. Mia Wedeking, the senior class president, gave the final remarks. The IHS alma mater was performed the senior members of the girls' varsity volleyball team.

"Tonight we celebrate 13 long years of commitment. There is no doubt we've had some great times and have overcome some of the hardest times along the way. Anyone remember freshman year?" Wedeking said. "As we leave here tonight, remember that walking into this next chapter in our lives is going to look different than any other before. Remember that it is inevitable that you are going to meet the wrong people, say the wrong things, fall down a time or two. But what I ask of you tonight is to make a promise to yourself that no matter how many times you fall, you will always get back up, shake it off and always do the next best thing."

Javi Aguilera hugs Andrea Almelor as the two celebrate their graduation as Indio High School's Class of 2024 graduation ceremony comes to a close in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Aryanna Marie Cancino holds up her diploma as she crosses the stage during Indio High School's Class of 2024 graduation ceremony in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Mia Buelna-Trevino walks off the stage after receiving her Senior Service Award during Indio High School's Class of 2024 graduation ceremony in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Graduates turn their tassels to the left to signify their official graduation during Indio High School's Class of 2024 graduation ceremony in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

