The Indio Police Department asked for the public's help Saturday in locating an assailant who shot a man in Indio.

Officers from the Indio Police Department responded to the 82-000 block of Valencia Avenue to a report of several gunshots around 1:55 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to a hospital by ambulance.

The suspect was later identified as Manuel Victor Guerra III, 21, of Indio. Guerra allegedly fled the scene, and his whereabouts were unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Guerra's whereabouts was encouraged to contact detective Gabriel Corona 760-541-4583. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio attempted homicide suspect sought