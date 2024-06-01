Indigenous woman missing in southwest Colorado

(CORTEZ, Colo.) — A 37-year-old indigenous woman has been missing from a town in southwestern Colorado since Tuesday, May 38, and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hoping someone will recognize her.

The CBI sent out a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on Friday, May 31, for 37-year-old Vikki Joe, who was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Cortez, Colorado. Joe is described as an indigenous woman of Navajo tribal affiliation, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5’7″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and she may be wearing glasses, the CBI said.

Vikki Joe missing

Car example for missing Vikki Joe

Above right: Not actual photo of truck, stock photo.

Joe may be driving a gray 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with Utah license plates W595EZ. The truck has a 173rd Airborne sticker on the back.

Joe was last seen wearing jeans, cowgirl boots, a white t-shirt, and a gray long-sleeve shirt. She has a tattoo on her left earlobe of a red and blue flower and a piercing on her left dimple.

If you see Joe or know where she is, you are urged to contact the Cortez Police Department at (970) 565-8441, or call 911.

