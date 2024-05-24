Indigenous girl missing from Cimarron Hills

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is asking the community for help locating an indigenous 15-year-old girl missing from the east side.

The CBI sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for Leah Black, who was last seen on Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m. walking south on Constitution Avenue. She is missing from the 2600 block of Gobi Drive east of Marksheffel Road.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Leah is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, stands at 5’8″ tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing light blue pajama pants with ducks on them, a black top, and white Crocs shoes.

If you see her or know where she is, you are asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-4000 or call 911.

