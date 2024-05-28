Indigenous educators upset K-5 reading curriculum offers inaccurate, offensive content

Kate Erickson is frustrated a reading curriculum identified as including content offensive to Indigenous people might still be read by some Wisconsin students.

The vice president of the Wisconsin Indian Education Association said the Amplify reading curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade includes content that is historically inaccurate and oversimplified.

In it, she said, Indigenous peoples are portrayed as being from the past, and described as getting along with European colonizers, especially during Thanksgiving. She said the curriculum paints Christopher Columbus as a hero who “discovered” America, even though he’s viewed by Indigenous peoples as an enslaver and mass murderer. The curriculum also refers to Native regalia as costumes and to Indigenous peoples as “wandering.”

This month, Tammy Swierczynski and other parents in the Sun Prairie School District near Madison criticized their school board for purchasing the Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts (CKLA) reading curriculum for $1.2 million. Swierczynski, who’s also a board member with the Wisconsin Indian Education Association, was relieved when the Sun Prairie School Board recently agreed to contract with her and the association to review the curriculum for any harmful content, and offer revisions.

Amplify representatives said the current edition of their curriculum is free of such biased content. Company representatives said it was the first edition of the curriculum, made by a different company, that received condemnation from Indigenous groups after it was used in other parts of the country. This second edition rights the wrongs.

“CKLA 2nd Edition is not Eurocentric,” the company said in a statement. “In fact, the program works hard to expose students to cultures from across the globe … All our content is research-based and reviewed by a diverse group of individuals. … We are committed to engaging with all stakeholders to ensure we’re presenting historically accurate information and diverse perspectives.”

Erickson is skeptical. She said it was, in fact, the second edition that she reviewed, and found the inaccuracies and stereotypes.

Erickson is a school board member for the Cedarburg School District, which had approved and is using the Amplify CKLA reading curriculum as is.

“That is the version that teachers in my district have complained to me about and the same version Sun Prairie is fixing,” she said, referring to the agreement to have the Wisconsin Indian Education Association review the material.

She said using the curriculum is not a good look for Cedarburg, which in October became the first school district to be ruled “not in compliance” with Act 31 by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Act 31 is the mandate that public schools in Wisconsin must teach accurate education about Indigenous peoples. The mandate was derived from the so-called “Walleye Wars” of the 1980s in which northern Wisconsin saw often racist and violent protests against Ojibwe people practicing their treaty rights to harvest walleye.

Erickson said she hopes the revised edition of the Amplify CKLA curriculum her association is working on for Sun Prairie will become the model for other school districts in Wisconsin to use.

But they don’t have to use it.

That's because a separate education measure, Act 20, has no requirement for representation and diversity.

Act 20 was meant to improve reading among young students, and includes criteria based on scientific research shown to improve reading scores. It prohibits “three-cueing” teaching that asks students to look for clues in pictures when they’re trying to read.

The Amplify CKLA curriculum was approved by the Department of Public Instruction’s Early Literacy Curriculum Council based on criteria that includes phonics, oral language development, vocabulary building and instruction in writing.

A criterion for including representation and diversity was originally included in Act 20, but was removed by Republican lawmakers.

State education officials said local school boards can still choose to include representation and diversity as a criterion for their curriculums, like Sun Prairie is doing.

Erickson said the methodology of the Amplify CKLA curriculum is great and has been shown to improve reading, but it’s some of the content that needs to be addressed to be compliance with Act 31.

Some of the books donated by the Potawatomi Library to local non-Native school districts.

More: Wisconsin law says kids must be taught Native American issues, but teachers say they don't know how

Sign up for the First Nations Wisconsin newsletter Click here to get all of our Indigenous news coverage right in your inbox

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Indigenous educators trying to change offensive K-5 reading curriculum