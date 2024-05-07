Indictments returned in fatal shooting at Taco Shack

A Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday returned indictments against two men accused in a fatal shooting in March near a restaurant.

Ladarion Daniels, 32, and Trezsah Ray Mitchell, 23, are charged with murder in the March 24, shooting death of Marshone Sheppard in the 1600 block of 50th Street. The offense carries a punishment of five years to life in prison.

Investigators believe Mitchell supplied the weapon Daniels used to shoot Sheppard as he and a group of friends were waiting to enter Quince's Taco Shack.

Their charges stem from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation that began after Lubbock police, responding to a shots fired call, found Sheppard lying face down on the sidewalk near the restaurant.

Sheppard, who suffered a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene and obtained video from security cameras from businesses in the area. That evidence led to them identifying Daniels as a suspect in the shooting.

Daniels was arrested four days later by police in Dallas.

Investigators learned that before the shooting, Sheppard, Daniels and Mitchell were at CC's Bar and Grill, next door to the Taco Shack.

Video from security cameras showed Daniels and Mitchell leaving the bar first and enter Daniels' pickup truck.

Meanwhile, Sheppard is seen on the video leaving the bar and walking toward the Taco Shack.

Security cameras caught the pickup Mitchell and Daniels were in traveling to the alley between Tack Shack and Walgreens.

After Daniels' arrest, investigators contacted Mitchell, who agreed to meet with them for an interview at the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit headquarters.

Investigators also posted up at Mitchell's home to follow him and saw him come out with a garbage bag, which he threw into a dumpster before heading to the interview.

Investigators went through the trash bag and found a box for a 9mm handgun, a magazine for a 9mm semiautomatic gun and a box of 9mm ammunition that was the same brand as the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.

At the Metro headquarters, Mitchell told investigators that Daniels told him he had "beef" with Sheppard, according to the affidavit, which did not disclose the source of the grudge.

Mitchell said Daniels reportedly asked him for a gun. Mitchell told investigators he asked Daniels what he planned to do with the weapon and Daniels reportedly told him he was "fixing to use it."

Mitchell told investigators that he assumed it was for Sheppard.

Mitchell said he gave Daniels a 9mm handgun before they pulled out of the parking lot.

He told investigators the ammunition he threw away was the same brand that he loaded in the weapon he gave Daniels.

Mitchell said he was in the pickup with Daniels, who pulled around and parked behind Walgreens.

Daniels told Mitchell he had to use the bathroom, but Mitchell told investigators he was suspicious of Daniels as he walked toward the Taco Shack.

Moments later, Mitchell said he heard gunshots and saw Daniels running back to the vehicle in a panic, the affidavit states.

Mitchell said Daniels drove out of the parking lot with his lights off and headed South on Avenue Q repeatedly saying "I ------ up," the affidavit states.

Mitchell told investigators he asked Daniels for his gun back and Daniels reportedly refused, telling him he was going to hang on to the weapon.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Mitchell's arrest, which was served April 4 in the 2200 block of Main Street.

Daniels was brought back to Lubbock the next day.

Both men remain held at the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Their bonds are set at $500,000 each.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Indictments returned in fatal shooting at Taco Shack