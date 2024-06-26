Indictments lead to higher bond for two men facing drug charges

The bond for two men recently arrested in a drug raid has been increased following their indictment by a Crawford County grand jury.

Michael R. Lucas, 33, Crestline, is facing three drug-related charges after he was arrested, along with Zachariah X. Zacharzuk, 29, of Galion, on June 4 as the result of a narcotics investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Special Response Team.

Officers seized more than a half-pound of methamphetamines as well as fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash from a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue, according to sheriff's reports.

During a June 20 arraignment in Crawford County Common Pleas Court, Lucas pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, one count of possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and one fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs.

His bond was increased from $75,000 set in Crawford County Municipal Court at his initial hearing to $150,000, according to court records.

Galion attorney Mackenzie Garverick was appointed to represent Lucas.

Zacharzuk also pleaded not guilty to his charges during a June 20 arraignment, and his bond was increased to $250,000 from $150,000, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty to one charge of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; one count of trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Bucyrus attorney Andrew Motter was appointed to represent Zacharzuk.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bond increased for two Crawford County men facing drug-related charges