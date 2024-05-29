New Indictment Against Harvey Weinstein Involving New Accusers Possible: Prosecutor

Weinstein's May 29 court appearance comes weeks after his 2020 rape and sexual assault convictions in New York State were overturned

Angela Weiss-Pool/Getty Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein made an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court today, May 29, where a prosecutor said a new indictment against the disgraced mogul is possible involving new accusers.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said in court, "People who couldn't speak out in 2020 are now willing to speak out in 2024."

The next court appearance for Weinstein, who appeared in a wheelchair and a suit, is a discovery hearing scheduled for July 9.

During the court appearance, Weinstein's attorney Arthur Aidala objected to prosecutors using the term "survivor" while speaking of possible new accusers. Instead, he requested that prosecutors use the term "complaining witness."

The court appearance comes more than a month after Weinstein's rape and sexual assault convictions in New York State were overturned on April 25.

Weinstein, a once-prominent Hollywood producer, was found guilty in February 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in a New York City courtroom, the New York Times reported at the time. He was subsequently sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Related: Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 Rape and Sexual Assault Convictions in New York Overturned

Those convictions were overturned after the New York Court of Appeals, in a 4-3 decision, held that trial judge James Burke erred in allowing three women whose allegations were not a part of the criminal case against Weinstein to testify against him.

Shortly after the reversal, prosecutors announced they would retry the case.



"We believe in this case and we will be retrying this case," Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said in court on May 1, according to reporters from CBS, Reuters and CNN.



Related: N.Y. Prosecutors Will Retry Harvey Weinstein in the Fall: 'We Believe in This Case'

Despite the reversal of the 2020 convictions, Weinstein has remained behind bars due to being convicted in a separate trial of one count of forcible rape, one count of forced oral copulation and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced in a 2022 news release.

He was sentenced to an additional 16 years in prison at the time, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.