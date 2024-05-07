Indicted Arizona senator steps in it again. This time with a pro-Hitler talk show host

One of Arizona’s indicted state legislators was banned from the Senate’s broadcast studio on Monday after using state equipment to link up with an antisemitic talk host who doesn’t think Hitler was such a bad guy after all.

Yep, just another day at the Arizona Capitol.

It seems Sen. Anthony Kern, R-potential felon, was itching to appear on Stew Peters’ Rumble show last week to talk about the big story in the state.

To wit: “DRAG QUEENS INVADE AZ CAPITOL”

And by DRAG QUEENS INVADE, I’m guessing they meant the one drag king in a sparkly suit who read poems about being gay to roughly 20 adults in the basement of the state House. The “Drag Story Hour” was sponsored by Rep. Lorena Austin, D-Tempe, a member of the Arizona LGBTQ+ Caucus.

Anthony Kern railed about 'drag story hour'

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, hosted a news conference on Monday, March 25, 2024, to decry "weaponization of our government" related to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes' investigation of electors who claimed Trump won Arizona in 2020.

Kern is one of several far right legislators who fell into full-blown foaming-at-the-mouth convulsions upon hearing that a person in drag had come to the Capitol, never mind that there was nothing even vaguely provocative about the adults-only event.

The following day, May 1, he used the Senate’s broadcast equipment to go live on Peters’ internet talk show. Curiously, when Peters mentioned (the non-existent) children present, Kern forgot to correct him.

He also didn’t respond to Peters’ monologue wherein he wondered whether House Speaker Ben Toma — who like Kern is running for Congress in the northwest Valley’s Congressional District 8 — is a “pedophile” given that the event occurred in the House basement.

Instead, Kern talked about the outrage of what amounted to a group of adults meeting in the basement. Or, as Kern called it, a “perv show.”

“I said, ‘Hey, Arizona, this is where your tax dollars are going,’” Kern told Peters.

As opposed to, say, the outrage of using our tax dollars to appear on the show of a Holocaust denier who longs for the good old days of 1939 Germany?

This is the stuff that Stew Peters spews

Peters is a longtime conspiracy theorist who doesn’t even try to hide his rampant antisemitism with coded language about “globalists” and such anymore.

“Every institution in this country is led by somebody who claims to be a Jew,” Peters recently ranted to his more than half a million Rumble viewers.

He says Nazi book burnings were “awesome” and perhaps Hitler was a “hero” for lighting the bonfire, so to speak.

None of which apparently was enough to disgust Kern.

In addition to bashing drag queens, Kern used the occasion of his Senate-enabled appearance on Peters’ show to call on Christians to “rise up” and to point out that God appointed Donald Trump to be president.

The Arizona Mirror’s Jerod MacDonald-Evoy reported on Kern’s appearance last week, prompting Senate President Warren Petersen to ban Kern from the Senate’s broadcast studio on Monday.

“The Senate President does not approve of how the Senator chose to use the legislative broadcast resource last week, as a result, his privileges to use those resources for future interviews has been revoked,” the Senate said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kern continues to have the privilege of chairing the Senate Judiciary Committee and making laws for the rest of us to follow as he awaits trial on felony charges of fraud, forgery and conspiracy, having served as one of Arizona’s fake electors.

Yep, just another day at the Arizona Capitol.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at laurierobertsaz.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Indicted Arizona senator in trouble again, now with a pro-Hitler host