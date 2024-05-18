Who was indicted in the Arizona fake electors case? 18 people face charges

In April 2024, a grand jury in Maricopa County indicted 11 Arizona Republicans and seven top aides to Donald Trump on felony charges stemming from a plan to keep him in the White House by falsely certifying he won the state in 2020. In reality, voters in the Grand Canyon State narrowly favored Joe Biden.

The indictment alleges the defendants engaged in a conspiracy to prevent "the lawful transfer of the presidency of the United States, keeping President Donald J. Trump in office against the will of Arizona voters, and depriving Arizona voters of their right to vote and have their votes counted."

The defendants in the case, which was brought by Attorney General Kris Mayes' office, face multiple felony counts, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud. If convicted, the crimes could carry prison time, though state law allows for less severe penalties, including probation, depending on a defendant's circumstances, like past criminal history.

Who are the indicted fake electors in Arizona?

The 11 fake electors are each charged with nine criminal counts, including conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, fraudulent schemes and practices, and six counts of forgery. The indicted fake electors are:

Tyler Bowyer, an executive with Turning Point USA and Republican National Committee member

Nancy Cottle, chair of the Arizona Trump electors

State Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek

State Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale

Jim Lamon, former U.S. Senate candidate

Robert Montgomery, former chair of the Cochise County Republican Committee

Samuel Moorhead, former leader of the Gila County Republican Party

Loraine Pellegrino, secretary of the Arizona Trump electors

Greg Safsten, former executive director of the Arizona Republican Party

Kelli Ward, former chair of the Arizona Republican Party

Michael Ward, Kelli Ward's husband and GOP activist

Who are the Trump aides indicted in Arizona?

In addition to the 11 fake electors, seven Trump allies and lawyers have been indicted on charges that they aided the effort to circumvent the result of the Arizona election. Several face prosecution in other states in similar cases. The Trump allies indicted in Arizona are:

Christina Bobb , attorney for the Trump campaign

John Eastman , attorney for Trump who was an architect of the plan to change the outcome of the election in six contested states

Jenna Ellis , attorney for the Trump campaign who encouraged the Arizona Legislature to change the outcome of the election

Boris Epshteyn , attorney and adviser to the 2016 and 2020 Trump campaign

Rudy Giuliani , attorney for Trump and former mayor of New York City

Mark Meadows , Trump's chief of staff in 2020

Michael Roman, director of "election day operations" for Trump's campaign, according to the indictment

Elena Santa Cruz is a justice reporter for The Republic. Reach her at elena.santacruz@gannett.com.

Stacey Barchenger is a politics reporter for The Republic. Reach her at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com.

