India's space agency employees get treated with free pizza after setting world record last week

India’s space agency ISRO shattered world record last week when it launched a flock of 104 satellites into space with one rocket.

The space agency has since won many hearts, and earned many fans including the billionaire Elon Musk. Amid all of this, it also won itself a lot of free pizzas.

Celebrating last week’s milestone, pizzeria chain Pizza Hut offered a free pan pizza treat all ISRO employees across India yesterday.

"It’s a moment of great pride for us as ISRO created history and this initiative is a small token of our appreciation to put cheerful smiles on the faces who made the nation proud by achieving such an amazing feat." Unnat Varma, Managing Director Pizza Hut was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Pizza Hut spent Rs 600,000 ($8,960) to treat over 2,000 ISRO employees, who were invited to visit select Pizza Hut stores.

Last week, ISRO surpassed Russia’s space agency’s previous record of launching 37 satellites into orbit with one rocket in 2014. The milestone was widely covered, and praised by other space agencies.

@Floydilicious Yeah, awesome achievement by ISRO. Very impressive! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2017

