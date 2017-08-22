Indians edge Sox in heavyweight battle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Guyer scored when first baseman Brock Holt threw away Roberto Perez's bunt in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Indians over the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Major League Baseball on Monday night in a matchup of first-place teams.
After Guyer's leadoff double against Brandon Workman (0-1), Holt fielded the bunted ball and tried to throw out Guyer at third. Guyer slid into the bag as the throw skipped past third baseman Rafael Devers, then got to his feet and raced across home plate. Teammates ran onto the field and doused Perez with water and white powder.
Perez also had a three-run homer in the second inning.
Cody Allen (1-6) allowed Christian Vazquez's leadoff single in the ninth, but retired the next three hitters. The inning ended when shortstop Francisco Lindor ran down Mookie Betts' popup in center field with his back to home plate.
Cleveland relief ace Andrew Miller left in the seventh inning after aggravating the patellar tendinitis in his right knee. Miller recently returned after over two weeks on the disabled list with the knee injury.
DODGERS 6, PIRATES 5, 12 INNINGS
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasiel Puig homered in the 12th inning, helping Los Angeles top Pittsburgh.
Puig drove a 1-0 pitch from rookie Dovydas Neverauskas (1-1) over the wall in center for his 22nd of the season. The Pirates put runners on first and second with two out in the bottom half, but Ross Stripling retired Max Moroff on a liner to right for his second save.
Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam off Gerrit Cole in Los Angeles' five-run seventh, and Luis Avilan (2-1) pitched one inning for the win.
The Dodgers haven't lost consecutive games since July 20 and 21. The Pirates have lost seven of their past nine.
DIAMONDBACKS 3, METS 2, 10 INNINGS
NEW YORK (AP) — A.J. Pollock hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning as Arizona snapped a three-game skid.
J.D. Martinez had an RBI single and left fielder David Peralta threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate for the Diamondbacks, who began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead over Milwaukee for the second NL wild card.
Pinch-hitter Gregor Blanco walked to start the 10th. One out later, Pollock sent a fastball from Eric Goeddel (0-1) over the center field fence to put the Diamondbacks back in front after they squandered a 1-0 lead in the seventh.
Fernando Rodney gave up a leadoff homer to Michael Conforto before getting three outs for his 28th save in 33 tries.
Jimmie Sherfy (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth for his first major league win.
MARINERS 6, BRAVES 5
ATLANTA (AP) — Andrew Albers worked into the sixth inning for his second straight win since coming up from the minors, leading Seattle over Atlanta.
Albers (2-0) also had the first hit and RBI of his career — in his first big league at-bat.
The 31-year-old left-hander beat his former organization, having spent most of the season at the Braves' Triple-A club. He went 12-3 but never got a call to the big leagues.
Instead, Albers was dealt to the Mariners for cash on Aug. 11. He was called up by Seattle to make a start four days later, working six strong innings in a 3-1 win over Baltimore.
Now, after going just over four years between major league victories, Albers has two wins in less than a week.
Mike Foltynewicz (10-9) has lost four of his last five starts for Atlanta.
ORIOLES 7, ATHLETICS 3
BALTIMORE (AP) — Adam Jones hit a pair of home runs and Jonathan Schoop added a three-run shot to help Baltimore beat Oakland.
Wade Miley (7-10) held the A's to two runs, five hits and four walks over six-plus innings to pick up his first win at Camden Yards since June 17. Miley is 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA against Oakland this season.
Jones tied a career high with four hits and is one home run shy of reaching 25 for the seventh consecutive season. Zach Britton got the final out with two runners on for his 11th save this season and his 60th in a row.
Baltimore beat Chris Smith (0-3) for the second time in 12 days.
WHITE SOX 7, TWINS 6, 1ST GAME
TWINS 10, WHITE SOX 2, 2ND GAME
CHICAGO (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit his second three-run homer of the day as Minnesota scored six times in the second inning and routed Chicago to split a doubleheader.
Brian Dozier added a three-run drive off Carson Fulmer during the rally. Byron Buxton and Jason Castro each added a solo shot for the Twins, who have won five of six. They are a half-game ahead of the Angels for the second AL wild card.
Dillon Gee (1-0) retired the first 12 White Sox batters before rookie Nicky Delmonico homered leading off the fifth. Gee allowed only two hits and walked none through six innings. Tyler Duffey followed with three innings to earn his first save.
Polanco, who has five homers, hit a three-run shot off Derek Holland in the eighth inning of the opener to cut Minnesota's deficit to 7-6. In homering for the first time in back-to-back games, Polanco did it in consecutive at-bats.
Fulmer gave up six runs over 1 1/3 innings in his season debut.
In the first game, Yolmer Sanchez homered and drove in four runs, Jose Abreu hit his 25th of the season and the White Sox held on. Carlos Rodon (2-4) pitched effectively into seventh inning for the fifth straight outing to earn his first win since July 3.
Juan Minaya worked a perfect ninth for his third save.
Avisail Garcia had three hits and two RBIs for AL-worst Chicago. Abreu became the first White Sox player to hit 25 or more home runs in each of his first four seasons.
Tim Melville (0-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed five runs in his Twins debut.
RANGERS 5, ANGELS 3
ANAHEIM, California (AP) — Adrian Beltre hit a three-run homer and Cole Hamels pitched seven effective innings as Texas cooled off Los Angeles.
Hamels (9-1) allowed two runs on three hits. Alex Claudio got four outs to earn his seventh save, despite giving up an RBI single to Mike Trout in the ninth.
Tyler Skaggs (1-4) was charged with five runs, four earned, in 5 1/3 innings. The Angels had won nine of 11.
GIANTS 2, BREWERS 0
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants rookie Chris Stratton pitched six innings to run his scoreless streak to 12 2/3 innings over his past two outings, and San Francisco stymied Milwaukee.
It was a night of missed chances as the Brewers, who had won six of seven, dropped 2 1/2 games back of first-place Chicago in the NL Central.
Brandon Crawford hit an RBI double to back Stratton (2-2) in his fourth major league start after he won at Washington his last time out. The Giants earned their first home shutout of the year, becoming the last team in the majors to do so.
Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (14-7) allowed two runs in six innings. He took his first road defeat of the season after a 7-0 start, dropping to 14-4 away from home in his career.
Sam Dyson finished for his 11th save in 12 chances with the Giants, who beat the Brewers for the 16th time in 20 games.
818