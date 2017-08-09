Indians' Brantley injures right leg against Rockies

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians All-Star left fielder Michael Brantley limped off the field in the fifth inning with an apparent right leg injury during Tuesday night's game against Colorado.

Brantley, who is having a strong comeback season after missing most of 2016 due to right shoulder surgery, took a few steps to his left on a fly ball to center before pulling up. He stopped and sat in the grass while waiting to be checked by a trainer. Brantley's facial expression seemed to indicate the injury could be serious.

Manager Terry Francona came out to see Brantley, who was helped up and slowly limped off the field before assisted down the dugout steps.

Brantley is batting .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 88 games. He was limited to 11 games last season.

