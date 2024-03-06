Indiana's puppy mill law is shameful

I’ve been disappointed in political decisions before, including Gov. Holcomb’s decision to sign the wetlands bill into law a couple of weeks ago. That was nothing short of catastrophic.

But, on March 4, he signed into law the cruel and inhumane House Bill 1412 in support of puppy mills. In years past, he seemed willing to work across the board with Republicans and Democrats. Since he is unable to run for governor again, he has apparently lost his civil mind and decided to go rogue. What on earth would make him think signing both of these bills into law would make anything better for Indiana, its environment and the animals that live here?

Golden retrievers, doodle mixes and Bernese mountain dogs, shown in a September file photo, were rescued from a puppy mill in Iowa.

Instead of vetoing these two bills, he has set up the loss of most of the last of Indiana’s wetlands. He has also given thumbs up to the cruelty of puppy mills. He actually vetoed bills like these a couple of years ago supporting the same issues. Why the change of heart?

In a very short time, he has managed to disappoint thousands of fellow Hoosiers. Actually, disappointment isn’t a powerful enough word. Let’s try disgust, appalling, setback, anger, complete failure? Shame on him and the state senators and representatives that proposed these dishonorable bills.

Nancy Tatum lives in Carmel.

