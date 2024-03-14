Visitors can climb 133 steps to overlook the Charles C. Deam Wilderness from the top of Hickory Ridge Lookout Tower.

Teena Ligman, chair of the Indiana Chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association, will present a program on Indiana lookout towers on March 26. The program will be at the Otis Park Bath House at 6 p.m. and includes pictures and stories of most of Indiana’s 14 remaining towers.

Ligman worked as a tower lookout in the 1970s and has a wide knowledge of these towers, how the towermen did their job and the towers’ history. She hopes to share her interest and passion about these tall sentinels of our forests with the public. Even today there is no better perspective to view our forests than from the top of a lookout tower and many towers are still open to the public to climb.

Ligman will also touch on the Georgia Fire, the most famous local wildfire in Lawrence County, and the role the Georgia Tower, which once stood west of Mitchell, played in that fire.

Please RSVP for the program by March 25, so we know how many people to expect by calling 812-275-5692 or emailing gdorsett@bedford.in.us.

Mark your calendars, too, for the April program on April 23, which will be on How to Take Care of Yard Trees. Jacob Roos, director of Urban Forestry from Indianapolis, will talk about planting the right tree in the right place, how to properly prune trees, identifying tree defects, and general stewardship of your urban trees.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana's lookout towers is topic for upcoming Bedford Parks program