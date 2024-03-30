What is Indiana's cell phone law? Hands-free driving is required for Hoosiers

For those considering a road trip to Indiana or for Hoosiers who need a refresher on local driving laws, it's worth noting the state is hands-free. This means using phones and other mobile devices behind the wheel could lead to a fine.

Here's what to know if you're hitting the road:

Can I have my phone in my hand while driving in Indiana?

No. Indiana has a hands-free driving law, and the use of all telecommunication devices unless hands-free or voice-operated is prohibited.

What is Indiana's cell phone law?

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana implemented a hands-free law while driving on July 1, 2020, with the goal to reduce distracted driving and improve safety on Hoosier roadways. Eric J. Holcomb, Republican governor of Indiana, signed the measure into law on March 18, 2020.

What is hands-free driving?

Hands-free driving prohibits the use of mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, while driving in hopes to reduce crashes and deaths. In 15 states with hands-free laws, traffic fatalities have decreased by an average of 16 percent, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Out of the 15 states and District of Columbia, all with hands-free laws before 2018, 12 saw a decrease in their traffic fatality rates within two years after passing and enforcing their new laws and two states do not have available data.

Why did Indiana implement a hands-free driving law?

Indiana has had a no texting while driving law in place since 2011, but it was unenforceable by law officials due to its narrow focus. By restricting the use of telecommunication devices as a whole, unless hands-free or voice operated, it became a more enforceable law.

Data also showed that crash risks are two to six times greater when drivers are manipulating a cellphone versus when not. On average people who text and drive take their attention away from the road for five seconds at a time, increasing the likelihood of a crash substantially.

How many crashes are caused by texting and driving?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 3,100 people were killed and around 425,000 were injured due to distracted drivers in 2019.

Can I use my phone if driving in Indiana?

Yes. A phone cannot be used if it's in your hand, but if hands-free, it can be used. Options include Bluetooth, a headset or any other hands-free technology.

Can I hold my phone to dial a number or answer a call in Indiana?

No. Your cell phone should not be in your hands while driving any time your vehicle is moving. The only exception is to call 911 in an emergency.

Can I call 911 in Indiana with a hands-free law?

Yes. It's the only exception to the law.

Can I still talk on the phone while driving in Indiana?

Yes. Drivers may use a speakerphone, Bluetooth technology, earpiece, headphone or other device that allows for hands-free conversations.

Can I stop on the side of the road to make a call or text in Indiana?

No. Parking on the shoulder of an interstate is only allowed in an emergency. Although it's legal to park on the shoulder in some areas, it’s not always safe to do so. If you need to use your phone and can’t operate it hands free, it's best to pull off the road completely and stop somewhere like a gas station or convenience store.

Can I use my maps and GPS while driving in Indiana?

Yes, as long as the device is being used hands-free. Mounts and brackets may make it easier to view maps on mobile devices while staying focused on the road.

Can I listen to music, podcasts, etc. while driving in Indiana?

Yes, so long as the mobile device being used to play music or other audio is being used in a hands-free manner.

Does Indiana's hands-free driving law only apply to phones?

No. The law applies to all electronic devices like cellphones, tablets and smartwatches. Smartwatches may be used while driving as a conventional watch to check time; and amateur radio, two-way radio and citizens band may be used under the hands-free law if done in a safe manner.

What happens if I break Indiana's cell phone law?

Those who violate Indiana's cell phone law are subject to a fine. Use of a prohibited device could result in a Class C infraction and the drive may be fined. Points may also be assessed against the driver’s license.

Will points be added to my record if I break the law?

Yes. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles started adding points to records on July 29, 2021.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Indiana's cell phone law: Hands-free driving, what it means for Hoosiers