Indianapolis Zoo reveals name of baby rhino

The rhino born earlier this year at the Indianapolis Zoo has a name. And it’s Xola (Zoh-Lah).

It’s Swahili for “stay in peace,” announced the zoo, which sought input from the public on name choices for the new resident.

Baby rhino: Calf arrives at Indianapolis Zoo. See the babe

The facility announced the name on Tuesday.

Other options for voting on the zoo's website were Kimara (Kah-Mara) and Zora (Zor-Ah).

The baby rhino born Feb. 11, 2024, at Indianapolis Zoo. She was the first live rhino birth at the zoo.

Xola and mama Zenzele have been indoors since her Feb. 11 birth, the first live birth of a rhinoceros at the zoo.

She’s the seventh calf for Zenzele, a white rhinoceros who arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo in June 2023 from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. The father, Kengele, is also a white rhino and is still at The Wilds.

With the new arrival, the number of rhinoceroses at the zoo rose to five, including male Spike and females Mambo and Gloria. Gloria is also Zenzele’s grandmother.

Meet the Indianapolis Zoo's new baby rhino

Before the 300-pound calf joins the exhibit this spring, the zoo is offering a meet and greet opportunity with her and her mom.

Indianapolis Zoo: We'll know the name of the baby rhino soon. You can weigh in and meet her.

On April 11, the zoo starts the limited-time Rhino Adventure: Mom & Baby Special Edition experience, for those wanting to be among those to first meet the new addition.

The experience lasts through June 9. Information and tickets are available at indianapoliszoo.com.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on X.com: @cherylvjackson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis Zoo reveals baby rhino's name