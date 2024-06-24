INDIANAPOLIS — It was at 4 a.m., two hours before Sunday’s dawn, when Darrell Gibbs was awakened by the sound of six to eight gunshots that were fired out of the back of his house, which is located in the 800 block of Denison Street on the southwest side of Indianapolis. ”I was in bed asleep, and then I hear the gunfire,” Gibbs said. “And my son taps on the door and tells me what’s happening, and I get dressed and come out back.” Three armed and masked men had been trying to kick in Gibbs’ back door. ”A busted door jamb where they kept trying to kick it in,” said Gibbs as he surveyed the damage. “It held long enough to hold ‘em back. But I got bullet holes to the windows and the door window and to the door itself and the wall inside.” Gibbs said his son told him that he traded gunfire with a man in the backyard. CONTINUE READING: https://cbs4indy.com/news/indianapolis-resident-shoots-cousin-during-home-invasion/

