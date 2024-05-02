Indianapolis police involved in shooting on city's north side: What we know

This article will update as more information becomes available.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police responding to a person armed were involved in a shooting on the city's north side.

About 2:15 p.m. Thursday Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a person with a weapon in the 3900 block of Broadway Street, near 38th Street and North College Avenue. Minutes later medics were called to the scene, according to online police logs.

Few details were immediately available, but police said no officers were injured.

