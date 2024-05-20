Indianapolis police framed innocent man, failed to investigate real killer, lawsuit alleges

A man who was exonerated after spending nearly 25 years in prison for murder has filed a lawsuit accusing Indianapolis police officers of not only committing misconduct that led to his wrongful conviction, but also of failing to investigate the real killer.

Leon Benson was convicted for the murder of Kasey Schoen, who was shot while sitting in his truck near downtown Indianapolis in 1998. Last year, Benson walked out of the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton a free man, after an investigation revealed that police failed to disclose critical pieces of evidence, including information implicating another man ― a drug dealer who, years later, became an informant and helped the FBI bring down a notorious Indianapolis drug ring.

Leon Benson (right) hugs one of the attorneys who worked to have him exonerated, Kelly Bauder, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after Benson was released from the Correctional Industrial Facility in Pendleton earlier in the day. Benson, 47, spent nearly 25 years in prison for a wrongful conviction in the killing of Kasey Schoen, who was shot in his truck in Indianapolis in August of 1998. An investigation revealed that a police detective failed to disclose critical pieces of evidence, including information implicating someone else in the killing.

The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court details a new allegation: That after Benson's conviction was vacated, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives tried to manipulate Schoen's family members that he, in fact, is the real killer despite evidence to the contrary.

Schoen's sister, Kolleen Bunch, is Benson's co-plaintiff in the lawsuit.

"Together, Mr. Benson and Ms. Bunch seek justice for the tragic damage done to themselves and their families," their attorneys said in a press release.

IMPD declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

"It's bad enough that the police ignored, fabricated, and manipulated evidence to convict the wrong person 25 years ago," Charlie Nelson Keever, one of Benson and Bunch's attorneys, said in a statement, "but their refusal to bring Kasey's true killer to justice today ― in the face of a growing mountain of evidence exonerating Leon and pointing to the person responsible ― is deeply troubling."

Kasey Schoen, 25, was killed on Aug. 8, 1998. A man named Leon Benson served nearly 25 years for his murder, but a recent investigation uncovered a former Indianapolis detective failed to disclose critical evidence implicating someone else, Joseph Webster. Webster became an informant for the FBI nearly two decades after Schoen's murder.

Benson's case is the first exoneration by the Marion County Conviction Integrity Unit since it was created in 2021 by the prosecutor's office to "identify, remedy and prevent wrongful convictions."

"This has been a long and difficult process for everyone involved but justice requires that we set aside this conviction," the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement after Benson was released. "The challenges presented in this case underline the importance of why the Conviction Integrity Unit was established and why we continue to identify and remedy wrongful convictions and ensure that justice and fairness are upheld."

This story will be updated.

Contact IndyStar reporter Kristine Phillips at (317) 444-3026 or at kphillips@indystar.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis police accused of framing Leon Benson in Kasey Schoen death