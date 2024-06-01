Indianapolis officer fires weapon during gunfire investigation downtown. No one was hurt

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer fired their weapon while investigating gunshots downtown early Saturday. Neither the suspect nor the officer were injured.

According to the police department, officers patrolling downtown heard gunshots about 3:20 a.m. and searched to see where the gunfire was coming from.

“Officers located and engaged an individual, at which point an officer involved shooting occurred,” stated a news release from the police department.

No one was struck.

Police said the suspect got into a vehicle and left the area, and a short pursuit ensued. The chase ended in a crash with vehicles parked in the 800 block of North East Street. The other cars were unoccupied, police said.

Two persons of interest were detained following the pursuit. A firearm was found nearby.

The officer who fired their weapon was wearing a body camera at the time but it did not activate during the investigation, police said.

The police department’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting. The agency’s Internal Affairs Unit is also conducting a separate, administrative inquiry into the shooting.

The officer who fired their weapon is on leave, per standard procedure.

The shooting marks the second time this week an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer has fired their weapon. Tuesday, an officer investigating an armed carjacking fatally shot one of the suspects in a neighborhood on the northeast side.

2024 police-involved shootings in Indianapolis

This is the fourth shooting within a month involving Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

May 28: Jerrett Dwain Gray Jr., 20, was a suspect in an armed carjacking when he was fatally shot while trying to flee police in the Cavalier Court apartment complex. Two firearms were found where Gray was taken into custody. One firearm carried a machine gun conversion device, commonly called a Glock Switch.

May 15: Kelvin Andrew Chandler, 26, who was accused of shooting his roommate, was fatally shot in an "exchange of gunfire" with an officer in the 6500 block of Apollo Way. His roommate survived.

May 2: Lemar Brandon Qualls, 35, was shot and killed after officers were called about a person armed and pointing a weapon at people in the 3900 block of Broadway Street, near 38th Street and North College Avenue. Witnesses said Qualls pointed the weapon at officers, according to police.

March 31: Luis Duran-Ruano, 31, was killed after a SWAT standoff on Winston Avenue that started with a call about a man firing shots into the air near West 33rd Street and Georgetown Road.

March 24: Dominique Lamonte Durham Sr., 37, was fatally shot March 24 in an exchange of gunfire with off-duty officers working security at a nightclub on East Washington Street.

Jan. 24: Raphael Dekemper, 41, was shot and killed in a shootout with officers on Brookside Parkway North Drive.

DOJ investigation into police shootings

In mid-April Mayor Joe Hogsett and Bailey announced the Department of Justice would conduct an extensive review of shootings by police after a sharp spike in 2023 when officers were involved in 17 shootings that killed or injured someone. A timeline for when the results of that review would be released hasn't been provided.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Officer fires gun during gunshot investigation downtown. No one hurt