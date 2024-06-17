Indianapolis man sentenced after ramming police vehicles, trying to enter bar with gun

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was already wanted on domestic violence charges and who rammed police vehicles minutes after trying to enter a bar with a gun in 2023 has been sentenced to three years in prison, according to online court records.

Antonio Lamont Berry, 38, was sentenced Monday to serve time in prison followed by one year of home detention after pleading guilty to two felony counts of resisting law enforcement, two counts of criminal recklessness and one count of domestic battery.

As part of the deal, accepted by Marion Superior Judge Angela Dow Davis, all of his other charges were dismissed including, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation where the defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, strangulation and criminal mischief damage resulting between $750 and $50,000.

Court Records: Man accused of ramming police vehicles was trying to enter bar with a gun

Before ramming into police vehicles in November, Berry was facing domestic violence charges. He was accused of hitting the mother of his son with a broom, along with strangling and punching her outside a home on the east side of Indianapolis in September 2022. He was also accused of pointing a firearm at the woman, threatening to kill her and shooting at her vehicle parked in the driveway, according to court records.

Those cases were combined in the plea deal.

Around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 18, 2023, a club bouncer called 911 about a man with a gun on the northeast side of Indianapolis. When law enforcement responded, a detective saw Berry exit an SUV and yell at someone at the entrance of a nearby bar, according to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest.

Berry then went back to the SUV, pulled out a firearm and returned to the bar with the gun in his front sweatshirt pocket. Berry was refused entry to the bar and returned to his SUV. Officers began driving into the parking lot with their emergency lights on.

The officers pulled in front of Berry's vehicle while a detective in an unmarked vehicle pulled in behind him. Berry accelerated backward quickly, ramming the unmarked Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. He then accelerated quickly forward, hitting an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police vehicle and an Indiana State Police vehicle. The collision happened in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

When Berry exited his vehicle he was detained and officers found a firearm on the front passenger seat of the SUV. One Indianapolis police officer was taken to a hospital and later released. A second Indianapolis officer was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The three police vehicles were significantly damaged in the crashes.

