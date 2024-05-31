Indianapolis man missing since Sunday, pickup and trailer found in two different places

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a 35-year-old man who, according to a news release has been missing since Sunday "under suspicious circumstances."

Brandon Perry left an address in the 9500 block of Vandergriff Road on Sunday in his pickup. A flatbed trailer owned by Perry loaded with tools was found abandoned Monday in the 7200 block of East Thompson Road near Thompson Crossing Elementary School. The pickup was found a day later roughly 2.5 miles away near the intersection of East Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue.

Perry works for Good Guys Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing and was on his way to work on Sunday when he went missing, according to a Facebook post from the business.

Perry is 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 220 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Perry's disappearance is asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana police search for man missing 'under suspicious circumstances'