Indianapolis man gets 20 years in prison after 2022 deadly domestic argument

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of arguing with a woman’s adult daughter, and fatally shooting her son when he tried to intervene, has been ordered to spend two decades years behind bars, according to online court records.

Wednesday, Raymond Gilder was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by three years on probation after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and domestic battery last month in the 2022 killing of 24-year-old Randall Shields. As part of the deal, accepted by Marion Superior Judge Mark Stoner, his murder charge was dismissed.

According to court records, a woman told police the shooting occurred during an argument between Gilder and her daughter. The woman said she received a call from her daughter asking for a ride and she sounded upset. With her adult son in tow, she arrived at the east-side apartment complex in the 5200 block of East 32nd Street and found Gilder and her daughter arguing.

The woman's son, Shields, tried to intervene in the parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit. Gilder walked away and returned with a handgun, firing it at Shields, witnesses said. Shields, who was shot in the stomach, returned fire and struck Gilder in the leg. His sister was also shot in the leg amid the gunfire.

The woman fled with her children and called the police. Both her son and daughter were taken to a hospital where Shields died.

Police interviewed Gilder after his release from the hospital. He denied having a gun and firing it at Shields, court records stated.

