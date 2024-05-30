Indianapolis man gets 2 decades prison time for 2022 shooting, torture of dog

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been ordered to spend more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty for his roles in a 2022 double shooting and the torture of a dog a month later.

Thursday, Zech Thomsen was sentenced to 27 years in the Indiana Department of Correction after entering an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting and torturing of an animal, a felony, for the stabbing death of the dog.

As part of the plea, the state dismissed his counts of battery, resisting law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

According to court records, the 21-year-old was under investigation after police found a dog stabbed to death and tossed in a dumpster on Aug. 6, 2022. Witnesses told police the dog had been strung up by its neck on a leash.

While Thomsen remained jailed in the then-pending animal torture case, police continued investigating a double shooting that occurred a month earlier at an east Indianapolis townhome that injured a man and killed 38-year-old Vincent Clifton Jr.. Witnesses soon identified Thomsen as a suspect, according to court records.

Thomsen denied having any knowledge of the July homicide to police, responding that he had no idea where the 1900 block of Wallace Avenue, the location of the shooting, would be, according to a probable cause affidavit.

More witnesses told police Thomsen carried a gun, guessing it was a Smith & Wesson, and often showed off the firearm.

A firearms examiner later reported all 13 of the fired Smith & Wesson caliber casings at the scene of the shooting were fired from the same gun.

