Indianapolis man who fatally shot bystander during fight with girlfriend sentenced

An Indianapolis man who shot at his girlfriend in an east-side intersection, fatally striking a bystander nearby, has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Ronnie Smith was ordered Monday to spend two decades in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2022 killing of 35-year-old Sabrina Travis, according to court records.

As part of his agreement, accepted by Marion Superior Judge Charles Miller, prosecutors dropped his charges of murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The shooting unfolded early Oct. 2, 2022 at the intersection of East Michigan and North Rural streets. According to police, surveillance footage from nearby businesses captured Smith driving a Chevrolet Impala that “slightly rear-ended" a Dodge Charger stopped in front of him at the intersection. Smith exited the driver seat of the Impala and fired multiple shots, the affidavit states.

Amid the gunfire, Travis, who police said was standing “in the line of fire” against the side of a liquor store, was struck and collapsed. She died at the scene.

Surveillance footage captured the Impala’s license plate, leading police to link the car to Smith.

During interviews with police, Smith said he had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and followed her car, the Dodge Charger, with his Chevrolet Impala. When they pulled up to the intersection, he got out of the car with a gun and “fired two to three shots in the air,” the affidavit said. He told police he was trying to get his girlfriend’s attention.

