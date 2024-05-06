Indianapolis man arrested after shooting, armed robbery

May 6—Police arrested an Indianapolis man early Monday morning after a shooting and armed robbery at a business on the city's south side.

Savaughn Agnew, 23, is now facing preliminary charges of attempted murder, robbery, attempted kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon for his alleged role in the incident, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Police responded to the Qwik Stop, 305 S. 00 East West, shortly after midnight Monday in response to an armed robbery in progress, per the release.

While responding to the location, police were also notified that a man — later identified as Agnew — reportedly shot at a female then stole her vehicle, the release stated.

No one was injured in the incident.

Howard County sheriff's deputies ended up locating the vehicle — with Agnew reportedly still behind the wheel — near the area of Indiana 931 and Carter Street, and investigators say he was taken into custody without incident.

A firearm that Agnew allegedly threw from the vehicle was also found and recovered by officers, per the release.

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lt. Austin McClain at 765-456-7268 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.