Indianapolis killings in May 2024

IndyStar is tracking each killing to better understand violence in the city. This list is preliminary, and the number of homicides can change as authorities investigate each case, determining whether the slaying was criminal, justified, accidental or suicide. IndyStar has excluded cases ruled accidents, suicides, fatal overdoses or hit-and-run deaths unless they were deemed intentional. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Man shot and killed on Jamestown Court

May 5: A man was shot and killed at about 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near the intersection of East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue on the city's northeast side.

Officers responding to the 4400 block of Jamestown Court found the man with gunshot wounds and attempted to render first aid. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Police detained two people in connection with the shooting and cooperated with detectives. Both were released after questioning and consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Lead detective: Mollie Johanningsmeier, mollie.johanningsmeier@indy.gov

Cameron Bradley Harmon, 28, killed in shooting on South Illinois Street

May 5: A man died in a shooting Sunday night in a neighborhood on the south side of Indianapolis.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to reports about a person shot in the 1400 block of South Illinois Street. Responding officers found Cameron Bradley Harmon, 28, with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Lead detective: Colten Smith, colten.smith@indy.gov

Chad Alan Cardy, 28, fatally shot near Indiana State Fairgrounds

May 4: A man was shot and killed just west of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 600 block of East 38th Street just after 12:35 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services transported the man to an area hospital where he died shortly after arrival, according to police.

Homicide detectives detained two people for questioning and determined one of them pulled the trigger. Both people were released after police consulted with the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Lead detective: Katie Gourley, katie.gourley@indy.gov.

