Indianapolis firefighters investigating several vacant house fires overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple fires occurred in vacant buildings and an apartment complex in the Indianapolis area overnight, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched on Friday to 229 Shelby St. at approximately 11:47 p.m. on a report of smoke and heavy fire in the area. Upon arrival, firefighters found an abandoned building with fire. Responders were able to bring the fire under control in 45 minutes with no injuries reported. https://cbs4indy.com/news/multiple-vacant-fires-set-in-indianapolis-overnight/

View comments