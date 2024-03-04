Indiana woman flubs lyrics to the national anthem. Find out what threw her off

The viral anthem performances keep coming.

A video of a Greenwood woman flubbing the words to the U.S. national anthem during a rally for presidential candidate Donald Trump is one of the latest.

Sarah Janisse Brown fumbled the lyrics “o’er the ramparts we watched” March 2 during a campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Sarah Janisse Brown, of Greenwood, Indiana, sings the U.S. national anthem during a March 2, 2024, campaign rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, for U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

But the mother of 15 was chipper about the ordeal.

“When I made the mistake, I was like, ‘Oh, no,' but I recovered as quickly as I could,” Brown said.

'People are so cruel'

The mistake was captured by Right Side Broadcasting Network then viewed more than one million times after being posted to an X account where more than 1,000 commenters poked fun.

“People are so cruel it’s inhumane. But I don’t take it personally. They hate Trump, but they don’t know me,” said Brown, 47, founder of the Fun-Schooling Movement, an educational method to help children with dyslexia, ADHD, autism and other learning challenges.

National Anthem singer at Trump rally today forgets the words. pic.twitter.com/hwzo2eTLpk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 2, 2024

The campaign had contacted her Wednesday in hopes of getting her daughter, Anna Miriam Brown, a 23-year-old singer-songwriter. The daughter declined and recommended Brown.

In prepping, Brown, who’d never sang in front of a large crowd, came across the Feb. 26 Pacers game performance of 8-year-old Kinsley Murray, which went viral with commenters comparing her rendition to that of Fergie’s from the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

“I noticed how hard people are on mistakes, I also saw that a lot of people mess up at the worst moment,” she said. “I thought to myself, this event has the potential to be the most embarrassing moment of my life if I mess up, but I took the risk anyway.”

Why Greenwood woman messed up 'Star Spangled Banner' lyrics

She’d grown up singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” so she didn’t have to learn the words.

But the surprise of spotting her son and his family from Pennsylvania — she hadn’t been sure they would make it to see her sing — threw her off, Brown said.

“I saw them and my mind went blank on the word ‘ramparts,’” she said.

“I laughed so hard I cried reading the comments on X. It was funny to see the comments where people were trying to figure out what I was saying in place of ‘ramparts,’” she said.

“There's so many people who have made the same kind of mistakes, and I really just think that people need to get out there and do their best and take risks and not be so afraid of failure. And when you do make a mistake and almost a million people are laughing at you, you’ve just got to laugh with them.”

Brown, campaign director for Indiana gubernatorial candidate Jamie Reitenour, got a rousing round of applause and met Trump after the performance.

“He was so gracious, and told me three times that I sang the anthem beautifully,” she said. “I felt sorry for messing it up, but he was so kind.”

