Indiana woman charged with striking deputy's vehicle during pursuit

Mar. 9—INDIANA, Pa. — State police said an Indiana woman faces several criminal charges after striking a patrol cruiser and attempting to flee officers Thursday.

Tianna Renee Deyarmin, 27, who has an active warrant for her arrest, was spotted by police while they were investigating an incident in Center Township, Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield wrote in a media release.

Deyarmin fled the scene, striking an Indiana County Sheriff's Office vehicle and continuing on U.S. 119 South before she was apprehended by deputies at a Power Plant Road residence in Center Township, he said.

She is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, evading arrest or detention on foot, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Deyarmin was also faces a summary vehicle code violation of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.