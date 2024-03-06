Indiana University alumnus Will Shortz, 71, recovering from stroke

Will Shortz delivers the commencement address at Indiana University in 2008.

Will Shortz, a 1974 graduate of Indiana University and crossword puzzle editor for The New York Times, has suffered a stroke and is in rehabilitation.

Listeners to WFIU Bloomington got this news direct from Shortz on NPR's "Weekend Edition Sunday," during which Shortz comes on the air with a word puzzle for one lucky listener to solve.

“Hey guys, this is Will Shortz. Sorry I’ve been out the last few weeks,” he said in a recorded message. “I had a stroke on February 4, and have been in rehabilitation since then, but I am making progress. I’m looking forward to being back with new puzzles soon.”

Shortz, 71, has edited The New York Times crossword for more than 30 years and also serves as Puzzlemaster for NPR. In a statement, The New York Times said Shortz is expecting “a full recovery.”

Shortz, whose IU degree in enigmatology makes him the only academically accredited puzzlemaster, was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha while at IU. Shortz delivered the IU commencement address in 2008. Shortz has also said he intends to donate his large collection of puzzles to IU's Lilly Library where it will enhance the Jerry Slocum Puzzle Room, which opened in 2006.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 1974 IU grad Will Shortz recovering from stroke