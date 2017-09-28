Indiana teen allegedly tried to kill infant niece by lacing breast milk with pills

Police say a 19-year-old from Indiana has been wanted on an arrest warrant for months after allegedly trying to kill her 11-week-old niece old using poisonous breast milk.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda was charged with attempted murder Monday after police were notified of her plans by her mother back in January, news station WANE reported.

Authorities began investigating the young woman after her mother came across disturbing text messages her daughter exchanged with her boyfriend on the phone Rodriguez-Miranda shared with her mother.

Rodriguez-Miranda, who also resided with her mother, was reportedly upset with her for allowing her brother, his fiance and their baby to move into the house.

"I'm gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby," Rodriguez-Miranda reportedly wrote in a text to her boyfriend on Jan. 12.

Specifically, the plan was to use crushed Excedrin tablets.

"I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge," she texted. "Yeah I thought it was funny that I don't have an ounce of guilt."

Upon seeing her daughter's horrifying text messages, Rodriguez-Miranda's mother took screenshots of the texts and took the child to the emergency room after noticing a green-colored residue towards the bottom of a bottle.

Fortunately, the hospital determined the infant girl did not show any signs of poisoning.

The bottles were later tested after the family turned them over to police. According to the report, one of the bottles contained the equivalent of nine Excedrin pills, which is a fatal amount even for adults.

Rodriguez-Miranda reportedly even expressed her frustrations to her boyfriend via texts after the baby continued to live.

"Why didn’t that baby die dude," she allegedly wrote. "I hope she dies. I don’t feel bad about it bc she was destined to grow up [expletive] or be abused. I’d never be suspect I know but I hope it works."

Rodriguez-Miranda and her partner fled town in January after hearing about the investigation. According to court records, the two are believed to be in Michigan.

If apprehended, Rodriguez-Miranda will be detained on a $50,000 bail.