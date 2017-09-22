Indiana student trapped in cave 60 hours: college newspaper

(Reuters) - A 19-year-old Indiana University student said on Facebook this week that he was "safe and sound" after being left behind by a college spelunking club and spending nearly three days locked in a cave without food or water.

During his 60 hours locked in the cavern, the teenager licked water droplets off its walls and tried to coax out crumbs from a couple of empty energy bar wrappers, according to a report in the Indiana Daily Student university newspaper.

Lukas Cavar was on a beginner's field trip to a cave south of the university's main campus in Bloomington, Indiana.

University officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment, and efforts to reach Cavar where he works at the main library on campus were not successful.

According to the student paper, leaders of the university's Caving Club would not comment on how he became separated from the group.

When Cavar reached the cave's gated entrance he found it padlocked, the student newspaper said. He yelled for six to eight hours, trying to attract the attention of people on a nearby road.

His cellphone could not get a signal, the newspaper said.

"It took me a little while to wrangle my emotions and sort of approach things analytically, sensibly, to come up with a game plan to survive," Cavar told the Indiana Daily Student.

He was left behind on Sunday afternoon. By Tuesday night, his parents had called the university and reported their son missing. A few hours later, a leader of the Caving Club rescued him, the newspaper said.

Cavar did not seek medical treatment and instead returned to his dormitory room, the paper said.

Early on Wednesday, Cavar posted on Facebook, "Just wanted to let everyone know that I'm safe and sound! Just got rescued about 30 minutes ago. Boy, it's good to be back on the surface!"





(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Oatis)