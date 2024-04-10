Indiana State University trustees to meet Thursday to nominate next president

Apr. 10—The Indiana State University board of trustees will conduct a special meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday to nominate the university's next president and authorize contract negotiations with that nominee, according to a meeting notice.

The agenda meeting will take place both in person and via Zoom. The public may attend and observe the meeting in person in the State Room of Tirey Hall or electronically by accessing the following Zoom link:

https://indstate-edu.zoom.us/j/95288935121

According to sources, Mike Godard is expected to be named ISU's 13th president.

Since July 2019, he has been provost of Southeast Missouri State University, a regional comprehensive university located in Cape Girardeau. It has an enrollment of about 10,000 students.

ISU officials had no comment Monday other than to say "we look forward to officially releasing the name of the candidate at a special board meeting Thursday."

At 11:45 a.m., trustees will meet in executive session, closed to the public:

—To receive information about prospective employees, and,

—To discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.

