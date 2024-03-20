Indiana State University raises funds during sixth annual Give to Blue Day

Mar. 20—Indiana State University's sixth annual Give to Blue Day was underway Wednesday, with events both on and off campus to help ISU meet its fundraising and donor goals.

Last year, 1,710 donors gave $1,385,877 to the university in the 24-hour period.

"We definitely want to exceed our $1 million mark again, which we feel pretty confident we will do," said Andrea Angel, vice president for university advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation.

Surpassing last year's total "would be incredible as well," she said.

As of 6:30 p.m., the annual fundraising event had raised $916,404, given by 1,152 donors, with 5 1/2 hours to go.

The real goal, Angel said, is to increase the number of new donors "and get people excited about giving to Indiana State for the first time."

The day involves various matches and challenges, and ISU's Student Philanthropy organization hosts many events on campus.

Several local businesses hosted events or pledged a portion of their proceeds to ISU.

Gifts support the donor's area of choice, including scholarships, experiential learning, faculty, and Sycamore athletics.

Leading the way with donations was Sycamore Athletics, which as of 6:30 p.m. recorded $284,800 and 405 donors.

"Sycamore Athletics is leading the way, which it typically does on the annual day of giving," Angel said. "And with the success of men's basketball, I think that's driving even more traction to the website because they've been getting so much good, positive press lately."

Donations can be made using credit and debit cards and apps like Venmo, Apple Pay and PayPal. Donors can also designate a specific fund on campus to receive their gift.

Gifts can be made online or accepted in person at the ISU Foundation, 30 N. Fifth St, Terre Haute. Advancement staff will be at the foundation until midnight on Give to Blue Day.

For more information, call 812-237-6100 or visit the Give to Blue website, https://givetoblue.indstate.edu/

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com. Follow Sue on X at @TribStarSue.