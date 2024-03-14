Indiana State University announces finalists for president

Mar. 14—The Indiana State University presidential search committee has submitted three finalists to the Board of Trustees as candidates to be considered for the university's 13th president.

The finalists were selected after reviewing candidate-submitted background materials and a series of initial interviews on March 5 and 6.

"We were privileged to attract a strong and diverse candidate pool," said Board of Trustees Chair Bob Casey. "I want to thank all the members of the search committee for their tireless commitment to this important process. We are excited to introduce these candidates to the Indiana State University, Terre Haute, and Wabash Valley communities."

On Oct. 4, current president Deborah J. Curtis announced her retirement after nearly 38 years in higher education.

She will serve through June 30, 2024, although her contract did extend through June 30, 2025. Trustees approved a retirement agreement with Curtis in December.

The finalists

Matt Cecil serves as special advisor to the president at Northern Kentucky University. Previously, Cecil was the provost and executive vice president for Academic and Student Affairs at Northern Kentucky University from July 2021 through January 2024.

Mike Godard has served as provost of Southeast Missouri State University since July 2019. Godard also serves as a tenured faculty member in the Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition, and Recreation as a professor of exercise science.

Clarenda M. Phillips is provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and professor of Sociology at Texas A&M University — Corpus Christi. Phillips has served in this role since March 2018 and was additionally the interim dean for the College of Science from September 2022 through February 2023.

The search committee, a diverse group of campus and community members, received more than 80 completed applications for the president position.

Following extensive review, 10 candidates were invited to an in-person interview with the search committee, according to a news release.

Three of the 10 semifinalist candidates were moved forward as finalists.

Each finalist will be scheduled for a two-day on-campus visit.

Detailed information regarding the candidates and campus visit dates is posted on Indiana State University's President Search website.

To view the finalists visit schedules, cover letters and curricula vitae (academic resumes), visit www.indstate.edu/presidentsearch/finalists.