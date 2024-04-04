Indiana state Sen. Jean Breaux to lie in state at the Statehouse Friday

Indianapolis state Sen. Jean Breaux, who died in March, will be honored in a memorial ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse Friday.

Breaux will lie in state in the Statehouse Rotunda from 4-7 p.m. Friday where members of the public will be able to pay their respects, according to a news release. An official program to remember the Indianapolis state lawmaker is scheduled from 5-6 p.m.

It is uncommon for a public official to be honored by lying in state at the Statehouse. The most recent example was the late Republican state Sen. Jack Sandlin, who received the honor after his death in September.

Other officials who have lied in state include longtime Indianapolis mayor and U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar in 2019, state Rep. Bill Crawford in 2015, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Julia Carson in 2007 and former Republican Gov. Robert Orr in 2004.

Breaux, 65, was first elected to the Indiana State Senate in 2006 and served as the assistant Democratic Leader for Senate Democrats from 2012 to 2020. She is the daughter of former state Sen. Billie Breaux, whom she succeeded in office. Breaux’s senate district includes portions of northeast Indianapolis.

Following her death on March 20, Statehouse members from both parties released statements remembering Breaux as a great colleague and recognizing her commitment to the Hoosiers in her district.

A celebration of life will be held for Breaux on Saturday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Indianapolis. The viewing starts at 9 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.

