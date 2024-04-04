Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Connersville

Apr. 4—CONNERSVILLE — At midnight Wednesday, detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District were requested by the Fayette County Sheriff Zacharia Jones to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Connersville.

Preliminary investigations determined just after 10 p.m., the Connersville Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department responded to a reported domestic disturbance that occurred near the 200 block of S. Gabbard Road in Connersville. When officers arrived, they learned a female was able to exit the residence before police arrival.

The suspect, Brandon Boughner, 42, of Connersville, was still inside the residence. Officers established a perimeter and attempted to make contact with Boughner via telephone. While speaking to Boughner on the telephone, police tried to de-escalate the situation by requesting he surrender peacefully. Boughner refused to surrender and remained in the residence.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department activated their SWAT Team to respond to the scene. By the time SWAT arrived, Boughner refused to continue speaking to police by telephone. SWAT utilized a loudspeaker in another attempt to communicate with Boughner.

At some point during the encounter, Boughner reportedly approached the front door of the residence carrying a rifle. Police ordered Boughner to drop the weapon. Boughner raised the firearm at officers in a threatening manner. A member of the SWAT Team discharged his issued 40 m.m. gas launcher into the residence. Boughner reportedly fired rounds at police which caused them to use lethal force to defend themselves.

During the exchange of gunfire, police lost sight of Boughner.

Boughner returned to the front door again with the rifle. Police fired their department-issued firearms. Boughner was hit at least once by gunfire and retreated back into the residence.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department SWAT team utilized a small drone to locate Boughner inside the residence. Officers immediately removed Boughner and rendered medical aid. Boughner was transported by ambulance to Reid Health in Connersville and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

Boughner's condition is unknown at this time. No officers were injured during the encounter.

Officers were wearing body-worn cameras.

The names of the involved officers are not being released at this time.

The information in this release is preliminary; this investigation is ongoing.

All crimes mentioned above are alleged, and all suspects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. — Information provided