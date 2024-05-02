Indiana State Police host memorial service at Lafayette Post honoring fallen officers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Officers, public officials and members of the community gathered Wednesday afternoon to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty during the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post memorial service.

"It means a lot, it really does," said Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Jeremy Pierce. "I've been with the agency for eight years now, and we've had three people who lost their lives in the line of duty."

In 2019, one of those fallen officers was his former classmate, ISP Trooper Peter Stephen. "Here at the Lafayette Post, it's been very personal."

The Indiana State Police will be holding similar events across the state during the month of May. May 15 will be Peace Officers Memorial Day, a nationwide event that honors those who have fallen in the line of duty.

