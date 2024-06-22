Indiana state park closed to swimming due to high levels of E. coli in lake

Brookeville Lake at Mounds State Recreation Area is closed to swimming after a water test found unsafe levels of E. coli.

Swimming in Brookeville Lake at Mounds State Recreation Area is off limits due to high levels of E. coli, Indiana State Parks announced.

The department closed the beach at Mounds State Recreation Area for swimming on Thursday after a water sample test found excessive amounts of E. coli, they said on Facebook. The park is about an hour northwest of Cincinnati.

A second sample was tested Friday and as of Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Parks said it is still waiting for those results. The beach will remain closed through Monday, the department added.

Officials advised the community to check their social media accounts for updates on when the beach reopens.

E. coli are bacteria naturally present in the environment and found in the waste of humans and other animals. They can be interpreted to identify fecal contamination in freshwater, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

People who come into contact with water containing elevated levels of E. coli are at an increased risk of getting sick.

High levels of E. coli can stem from increased temperatures, increased nutrient levels following a heavy rain and animal waste draining into the water system, according to the Indiana State Parks post.

The spike of E. coli at Mounds State Recreation Area follows the Ohio Department of Health's announcement earlier this week that Lake Acton in Hueston Woods State Park is under an advisory for the same reason.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: E. Coli levels close Brookeville Lake at Mounds State Recreation Area