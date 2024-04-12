Indiana State announces listening sessions in response to racist video

Apr. 12—Indiana State University is conducting a series of campus listening and discussion sessions in response to a student's racist video that was posted online.

A campus notice of the sessions says, "We see you, we hear you, and we are committed to improving. Indiana State University, a place that values diversity and inclusivity, is committed to providing everyone with a safe and inclusive environment."

Three campus listening and discussion sessions will be conducted to provide students, staff, and faculty with the opportunity to voice their concerns and to reaffirm the university's shared commitment to the values of tolerance, inclusivity and respect for all people, according to the notice in ISU Today, the university's online publication.

The forums "are about getting your perspective and also about empowering you to help us all come together to make the campus an even stronger, more unified, more supportive environment that sustains a positive sense of belonging for everyone," it says.

Each discussion will include a large open session followed by breakout rooms.

The facilitators, led by Josh Elmore (ombudsperson), Tiffany Reed, Heather Webb, Katie Lugar, Valerie Hart-Craig, Cody Dolly, Kimbra Pinnell, Emmanuel Jennings, Ardell Sanders, Katie Uttich, Jason Johnson, Susan Cohn, Steph Pearcy, Virginia Jedlicka, and Jack Trump, "are here to guide and support you through these important discussions."

Sessions will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the University Hall Auditorium. The first will be Tuesday and is for students. The second will be Wednesday and is for students and has an online option. The third will be Thursday and is for faculty and staff, also with an online option.

The sessions are in response to a social media video post by an Indiana State University student critical of Black individuals performing country music.

The video has drawn scathing criticism from campus and beyond.

ISU students, faculty and alumni, including those posting on the ISU Black Alumni Network Facebook page, were demanding a strong response from the university.

The video that apparently first appeared on the social media app TikTok begins, "I'm sorry, if you're Black, you're not country." It goes on to make a number of racially charged statements.

