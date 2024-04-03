Indiana solar eclipse forecasts are here. See the NWS predictions as of April 3

Hoosiers can now count the days until the total solar eclipse rolls over Indianapolis on one hand, and the weather forecast has slightly improved for April 8.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis offers a 7-day forecast and despite severe weather yesterday and cold rain today, the weather during the eclipse could be mild.

Here's what meteorologists are saying as of April 3.

2024 Total Solar Eclipse path

What’s Indianapolis weather like for April 8?

Still five days away, the forecast is limited and may change as we progress through the week.

The local NWS meteorologists in Indy say there will be a 20% chance of showers for Monday, April 8. This is a slightly better outlook than yesterday’s forecast for Monday. Skies are predicted to be partly sunny with a high near 67 degrees.

NWS Weather Prediction forecast for the eclipse

The NWS Weather Prediction Center, based out of Maryland, continues forecasting a less optimistic outlook for Indy’s solar eclipse weather, though its predictions show improving conditions.

The center predicts Indianapolis skies will be 50% covered with clouds during the eclipse, with northern Indiana seeing more clouds than the southern portion of the state.

Cloud cover is possible for Indiana, Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania Valley but south-central Texas is most likely to see clouds.

Hazardous weather outlooks are still uncertain, but the center is predicting rain and thunderstorms near the path of totality in Indiana as well as Texas Arkansas and Ohio.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center is updating its forecast for the eclipse every day.

What does historic weather data show for the eclipse?

IndyStar analyzed historic weather data earlier this year and found disappointing news when it comes to the state’s cloud cover on April 8.

The cloud cover data between 2000-2023 fails to mention the word "sunny" even once, with the best observation being "fair."

NWS defines a "fair" sky as having less than 3/8ths cloud cover. "Partly cloudy" means between 3/8ths and 5/8ths cloud cover. "Mostly cloudy" is when 6/8 to 7/8 of the sky is covered with opaque clouds. And "cloudy" means 7/8ths or more of the sky is obscured.

The breakdown of recent April 8 cloud-cover observations looks like this:

Fair — 5 days

Partly cloudy — 3 days

Mostly cloudy — 6 days

Cloudy — 10 days

