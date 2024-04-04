Indiana solar eclipse forecasts have changed as of April 4. Could there be clear skies?

The weather forecast for the April 8 total solar eclipse in Indianapolis has slightly changed as the day draws near.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis offers a 7-day forecast, and despite wintry mix of cold and snow we’ve seen lately, the weather during the eclipse could be mild. NWS's prediction center is now saying Indy might see clear skies.

Here’s what meteorologists are forecasting as of April 4.

What’s Indianapolis weather like for April 8?

Still four days away, the forecast is limited and may change as we progress through the week.

The NWS local meteorologists in Indy say there will be a 10% chance of showers for Monday, April 8. This is a slightly better outlook than yesterday’s forecast for Monday which called for a 20% chance.

Skies are predicted to be partly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. This is warmer than previous forecasts but calls for more cloud cover.

Winds are expected to gust around 22 mph in the afternoon.

NWS Weather Prediction forecast for the eclipse

The NWS Weather Prediction Center, based out of Maryland, shows greatly improved conditions for Indianapolis during the eclipse.

The center predicts is now forecasting no cloud cover over Indianapolis skies, a huge improvement from its last forecast of at least 50% cloud cover. Northern Indiana is still expected to see some clouds.

Clear skies have become more likely for Central Indiana.

Hazardous weather outlooks are still uncertain, but the center is predicting rain and thunderstorms near the path of totality in Indiana as well as Texas, Arkansas and Ohio.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center is now saying there could be clear skies in Central Indiana during the April 8 total solar eclipse.

What does historic weather data show for the eclipse?

IndyStar analyzed historic weather data earlier this year and found disappointing news when it comes to the state’s cloud cover on April 8.

The cloud cover data between 2000-2023 fails to mention the word "sunny" even once, with the best observation being "fair."

NWS defines a "fair" sky as having less than 3/8ths cloud cover. "Partly cloudy" means between 3/8ths and 5/8ths cloud cover. "Mostly cloudy" is when 6/8 to 7/8 of the sky is covered with opaque clouds. And "cloudy" means 7/8ths or more of the sky is obscured.

The breakdown of recent April 8 cloud-cover observations looks like this:

Fair — 5 days

Partly cloudy — 3 days

Mostly cloudy — 6 days

Cloudy — 10 days

