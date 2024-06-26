Indiana roadways are full of trash. Littering fines need to go up.

Every day, while driving to and from work, I see trash strewn amongst the bushes and grass. Sometimes, I’ve even seen people roll their window down with the sole purpose of using the ditches as their own personal trash can.

This type of behavior has no place in a civilized society. Littering is not just killing our scenery; it’s killing our wildlife. We need more stringent penalties for those who blatantly disregard our environment.

The fine for littering in Indiana is a maximum of $1,000. This obviously isn’t high enough to stop people. Fines should be greatly increased. If people are fearful that they cannot afford the penalty, they may be less inclined to commit the crime. Penalties should also increase with every subsequent infraction.

Trash litters the alley between 33rd St. and 34th St. on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Aside from paying a hefty fine, people who litter should also be made to work a set number of hours cleaning litter from the roadways, medians, and other public areas. Forcing people to tidy up the mess they’ve helped create may make them think twice about littering in the future. Not to mention, the embarrassment they will feel will also provide a punishment in and of itself.

The American government and its states have rolled out anti-litter programs, but it’s obvious that it’s not enough to deter those who litter. As citizens of this great country, it is up to us to be responsible for keeping it clean. For those who aren’t responsible, however, we need to provide them with harsh deterrents and a harsh dose of reality.

Patricia Keller lives in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Littering is destroying Indiana's scenery and wildlife. Raise fines.