Indiana police should ticket slow left-lane drivers

I saw the IndyStar article, "Road rage shootings keep climbing." Having commuted the past year from the south of Indianapolis to the northwest side every day for work, I have been a witness to road rage dozens of times.

A few years ago, the Indiana General Assembly passed a bill (signed into law) that authorized law enforcement to ticket drivers who cruise in the left-most passing lane of an interstate and block faster traffic.

Indiana State Police seem to have decided to refuse to uphold this law.

Every single day, I encounter drivers who intentionally move over into the passing lane to block faster-moving cars. I usually find a way past them, passing on the right. But, occasionally, I run across someone who just can't mind their own business.

Any time someone goes out of their way to try to force their beliefs on someone else, bad stuff is going to happen.

Allen Garrison lives in Greenwood.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Slow left-lane drivers provoke road rage by blocking traffic