Indiana National Guard moving out of Kokomo Armory

Mar. 12—The Indiana National Guard unit based in Kokomo has called its armory on East Markland Avenue home for nearly 85 years, but that will soon come to an end.

That's because the National Guard is planning on moving out of the historic building at 315 E. Markland Ave. and into a more modern, some-to-be-built facility in northern Hamilton County dubbed the Hamilton County Readiness Center.

The new building will sit on a 55-acre state-owned plot of land near the Reynolds and John Deere dealership outside Atlanta and just east of U.S. 31. It will house the 38th Sustainment Brigade headquarters company, its detachment and special troops battalion, the 338th Signal Company and approximately 300 Hoosier Guardsmen.

The state and National Guard broke ground on the new facility in October. The 66,000 square feet facility is expected to open in 2026.

"The three units that will be supported here work together to support approximately 10,000 soldiers in support of large-scale combat operations and state active duty," Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana's adjutant general, said at the October groundbreaking. "Ensuring we're always ready means ensuring our training and our facilities are modern and that we attract talent to the thrilling and fulfilling multitude of part-time careers we offer."

Lt. Col Scott Andrews, senior support officer in Kokomo and commander of the 519 sustainment support battalion in Terre Haute, told the Kokomo City Council on Monday the move is due to modernization efforts the Indiana National Guard is undertaking.

"As our communications gear continues to improve, there are certain things we just cannot do at Kokomo," Andrews said. "We can't upgrade the armory to the point to meet certain specifications of some of the communications equipment we need."

According to an Indiana National Guard spokesperson, the Indiana National Guard has remained in "close communication" with the mayor's office over the move and the future of the Kokomo Armory building.

