Indiana National Guard will be deployed to the Southern Border
The guardsmen will head out on Thursday after Governor Eric Holcomb directed them to help support security efforts at the Southern Border.
The guardsmen will head out on Thursday after Governor Eric Holcomb directed them to help support security efforts at the Southern Border.
Jack Teixeira , the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified defense secrets on Discord, has pled guilty. The 22-year-old withdrew his not-guilty plea on Monday, trading the guilty admission for up to around 16 years in prison.
Maryland State Police said Wednesday that they had discovered the bodies of two construction workers amid the wreckage of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a cargo ship.
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
The fight over the future of the Wizards and Capitals is at its end.
Act fast to score savings of up to 80% on home goods, spring fashion, tech finds and more.
The New York Times reports that Israel’s military intelligence has been using an experimental facial recognition program in Gaza that’s misidentified civilians as having ties to Hamas.
Follow along for live updates after a container ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommended shareholders vote for Peltz, of Trian Fund Management, to join Disney's board.
Check out the surprise Kia K4 hatchback just revealed at this year's New York Auto Show.
Prosecutors want Sam Bankman-Fried to get a prison sentence of 40 to 50 years, while Bankman-Fried's lawyers asked for six and a half years. A judge will decide Thursday.
'I no longer have to do a balancing act': Over 2,000 happy reviewers love this simple solution for hard-to-reach greenery.
In the summer after his freshman year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an engineering school in Worcester, Massachusetts, Cyvl.ai co-founder and CEO Daniel Pelaez needed a job. Today the Boston-area startup announced a $6 million investment. “Our core vision and why we started the company in the first place is to help the entire world build and maintain better transportation infrastructure,” he said.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens knows what it's like to leave a draft with some regret, so he offers up some early waiver wire pickups before Opening Day.
TikTok, already fighting a proposed law that could lead to a ban of the app in the United States, may soon also find itself in the crosshairs of the Federal Trade Commission.
Pacemakers, like the one Arnold Schwarzenegger recently had implanted, help regulate a patient's heartbeat.
Within a couple of weeks, Virginia Tech's Final Four hopes dropped because of Elizabeth Kitley's injury and Brooks exited for the SEC.
Reddit's stock surge is the latest sign that investors' risk appetite hasn't peaked.
The Chiefs-Dolphins game last season on Peacock was the first NFL playoff game to be streamed exclusively.
Brands want to use generative AI to personalize their marketing efforts -- but they are also deathly afraid of AI going off message and ruining their brand. At its annual Summit conference in Las Vegas, Adobe today announced GenStudio, a new application that helps brands create content and measure its performance, with generative AI -- and the promise of brand safety -- at its center. Currently, the tool is mostly focused on helping social, paid media and lifecycle marketers that want to create social media posts, email campaigns and display ads, with support for creating entire websites coming soon.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 17,000 five-star fans.