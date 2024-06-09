Indiana man dies in Logan County crash: ISP

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 68-year-old man is dead after a car crash in Logan County on Friday.

Illinois State Police responded to the area near Illinois Route 121 and 1100th Street at 2:25 p.m. They said a minivan was traveling north on Rt. 121 as a commercial semi traveled south in another lane. The minivan crossed over the median, striking the semi.

Officials said the minivan driver, a man from Terre Haute, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was identified as a 31-year-old Mount Pulaski man. He was not hurt in the accident, ISP said. However, his vehicle and the minivan were both seriously damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

ISP continues to investigate the incident.

